KQ risks refund pressure over flight delays, cancellations

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) is facing pressure for refunds from customers affected by flight delays and cancellations since last week.

The airline, which has a policy that allows customers to claim refunds for cancelled flights or delays of more than eight hours, apologised to customers on Wednesday evening for the recent flight delays and disruptions.

According to the national carrier, the delays were caused by unforeseen challenges that had a huge impact on its operations, including an unscheduled engine overhaul and unforeseen supply chain constraints.

“The situation has resulted in having two of their 787 Dreamliner aircraft being grounded and has necessitated changes to the airline's schedule, including the downgrading, delaying and rescheduling of certain flights,” the national carrier said.

Kenya Airways assured its customers that efforts are underway to resolve the situation and that it is currently working with its engine lessors and manufacturers to find a solution.

“We have therefore had to downgrade, reschedule, and/or delay some of our flights,” it added.

The airline also promised to provide updates as the situation develops and reiterated its commitment to safety and customer satisfaction.

The airline currently flies to 45 destinations and will have to dig deep to compensate those who had booked flights with them.

However, the refund policy comes with strict conditions. For example, KQ says it will offer full refunds for deceased passengers, but there will be no refund for family members who accompanied the deceased or were with the passenger at the time of death. It only waives the rebooking fee for such family members.

KQ is also responsible if it cancels or reschedules a flight that does not stop at a passenger's destination or causes them to miss a connecting flight. In this case, it will rebook the passenger at another convenient date at no extra charge or refund the fare.

KQ says that it sells tickets in advance and records the value, net of discounts and taxes, as a current liability in the 'sales in advance of carriage' account.

This amount is reduced either when KQ or a partner airline completes the transportation or when the passenger requests a refund.

Customers who don't wish to travel after missing their original departure time can apply for a refund using their original form of payment.

The airline says it will rebook customers on the next available Kenya Airways flight or an alternative airline to the destination shown on the ticket within a reasonable time at no extra cost.

“If the fare and charges for the revised routing are lower than what you have paid, we shall refund the difference,” it says on its website.

It also adds that if a flight is delayed or cancelled, “we will provide you with essential services such as accommodation, meals and ground transportation as the situation requires, and if you don't wish to travel, you can cancel your booking and get a refund from your original form of payment,” it says.

“If you booked through travel agents, please contact them to make a refund; if you booked on the Kenya Airways website, please make a claim for refund online or contact Kenya Airways offices.”