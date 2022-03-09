Gideon Moi: I will hang graft convicts

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi has unveiled the party’s manifesto based on five economic pillars, including imposing the death penalty on people convicted of economic crimes to tackle corruption.

Mr Moi described the Kanu agenda as the "Back to Business manifesto for change".

Speaking during its launch at the Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi on Wednesday, Mr Moi, who was with party secretary-general Nick Salat and a host of leaders, said it will focus on the five pillars.

They include a sustainable economy, devolution, social infrastructure, greening Kenya and citizen responsibility.

"Under the sustainable economy (Uchumi na Kazi), we envisage to enhance manufacturing by rebuilding the economy from the grassroots in labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture, livestock, and mining for job creation," Mr Moi said.

He said the party will strive to improve ICT, agriculture and food security, public finance and national debt management and "tackle corruption by ending theft of public resources by imposing death sentences for suspects convicted of economic crimes (Ufisadi ni Kifo)".

On devolution (Imarisha Jamii), Mr Moi said Kanu wants to take services to the people's doorsteps by adopting the ward as the primary unit of accelerated development.

"On social infrastructure (Maendeleo ya Kijamii), we will address quality, affordable and universal healthcare and establish universal health service under Maisha Care Program for curative health services.”

On quality education, he said Kanu envisions a free and accessible secondary education, school nutritional programmes under a Free School Milk Program (Maziwa Fresh) while on post-secondary education, Kanu will ensure support by extending loan periods by one year pending transition to the job market.

"We shall also ensure quality, affordable and decent housing through Nyumba Kwa Wote, embark on mass housing production and restoration to guarantee social and economic rights," he said.

Kanu, he pledged, will work to conserve the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change through its pillar of greening Kenya (Mazingira Safi).