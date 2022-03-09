Gideon Moi: I will hang graft convicts

KANU party leader Gideon Moi receives KANU manifesto on March 9, 2022 at Kabarnet Gardens, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote I Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi has unveiled the party’s manifesto based on five economic pillars, including imposing the death penalty on people convicted of economic crimes to tackle corruption.

