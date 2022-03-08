Moi teases major announcement on Azimio and OKA

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi has said a super coalition is being forged to face off with Deputy President William Ruto in the August 9 General Election.

The Baringo senator confirmed talks are underway that will ensure One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and Azimio la Umoja bigwigs forge a strong vehicle to produce the fifth President to succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was speaking at the Kenyatta Stadium in Maralal town, Samburu County, when he joined an Azimio event before ODM leader Raila Odinga's arrival.

Mr Moi said they are united in seeking to form a strong Azimio coalition and that OKA would make a big announcement soon.

"It is officially an electioneering period and we are united in this Azimio La Umoja coalition. We are set to make a major announcement soon. What is important for now is unity. Let us unite," he said in a two-minute address.

Moi was accompanied by Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, Secretary-General Nick Salaat, Homa Bay County Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, and MPs William Kamket (Tiaty), Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West) and Gladwell Tungo (Baringo).

Today is International Women’s Day and Mr Moi said Samburu pastoralists should value women in society.