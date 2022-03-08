Why OKA deal could scuttle Azimio talks

OKA principals Gideon Moi and Kalonzo Musyoka

OKA principals Gideon Moi (left) and Kalonzo Musyoka at the Serena Hotel in Kampala before their meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.  

Photo credit: Pool

By  Justus Ochieng'

Commitment to field a presidential candidate, joint candidates in other elective positions and power sharing that reflects portfolio balance in case of poll victory are among clauses in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) coalition agreement.

