Women’s lobby calls for peaceful campaigns

The Mandeleo ya Wanawake Organisation has urged politicians to exercise tolerance even as the August 9 General Election campaigns enter the home straight.

Women leaders under the lobby, led by North Rift region chairperson Mary Mariach, condemned violence cases witnessed across the country. They called on politicians to manage their supporters to shun violence.

Speaking to the press on Monday in Kapenguria, Ms Mariach cautioned supporters of Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga against clashing during rallies.

Big problem

“There is a big problem. Party affiliations and positions should not make us start fighting each other and promoting negative ethnicity. Politicians should use good language and unite the communities, instead of dividing them,” she said.

Ms Mariach called for restraint to create an environment conducive to peaceful campaigns. She expressed concern with the sporadic violence that threatens the peace.

“Kenyans become reckless with each other and, in the process, inflict communities with atrocities of unimaginable proportion.

“Kenyans should understand democracy is about peaceful contest of ideas and should not harbour violence in all forms. It's, indeed, sad to see Kenyans across the political divide engage in violence. It's troubling that politics is largely synonymous with violence during elections,” she lamented, cautioning the youth against allowing themselves to be used by politicians for selfish gain.

Mywo West Pokot County chairperson Selina Ngelecho urged the youth to maintain their dignity. “Consequences of such actions would take them nowhere. In the end, you will return to your parents with myriad problems. Be yourself and make informed choices.”

Development plans

Ms Ngelecho called on politicians to promote peace and unity and focus on their development plans. “We must avoid politics of hatred and propaganda. Let us live in harmony like brothers and sisters,” she said.

“Let money given out by politicians not influence our voting pattern. We might end up getting poor leaders for the next five years if we rely on inducements. This brings embarrassment and poverty.”

Ms Ngelecho said politicians should sell their agenda and policies to the electorate. “Let us not divide our people along tribal lines but compete on ideas that would take our country forward. Political leaders and aspirants should conduct themselves peacefully and ensure that whatever they do is in the interest of Kenyans and promotes peace and unity.”

She urged politicians to desist from inflammatory and irresponsible utterances that stir up hatred, and instead foster a unified nation by refraining from ethnic sentiments. She also called on Kenyans to resist and reject incitement.