Youths under watch in efforts to prevent poll-related violence

The government is profiling groups that are likely to be used by politicians in Homa Bay County to cause violence during the election period.

County Commissioner Moses Lilan said the groups are on police radar to prevent them from causing trouble.

This is among the measures the state has taken to ensure the lakeside county is peaceful before, during and after the August 9 elections.

Homa Bay is among devolved units that have suffered in past elections as groups fight over their political differences.

Young men in the county are among individuals that are used by politicians to attack people opposing certain politicians.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commissioner (NCIC) has raised the alarm that election-related violence might erupt if nothing is done to tame the youths.

Some young people have formed groups that can be hired by candidates who want to fulfill their personal interests.

Mr Lilan described the groups as having members who are ready to cause disorder at the press of a button by politicians.

He said all the activities of the groups are being monitored and their leaders are under close watch to ensure they are not involved in any criminal activities.

“A few people are thinking that this is an opportunity for them to push their agenda. We are up and about to ensure peace and security [prevails],” Mr Lilan said.

He told journalists that no one would be allowed to engage in violence during the polls.

Increased vigilance

Agencies responsible for safeguarding the country from possible violence have also increased vigilance to ensure normal activities, including operating businesses, go on.

Mr Philip Okundi, a member of the NCIC, said Homa Bay County is still on the watch list as those that are likely to witness violence.

He said cases of hate speech were rampant this year but have reduced as election day approaches.

"We have our eyes and ears on the ground and every statement said by politicians is being noted. There has been a downward trend in hate messages from politicians," Mr Okundi said.

Incitement messages are being spread on social media platforms, he said.

"We are working hard to ensure possible violence is averted because the county is among 22 that we have flagged as areas where violence will most likely be witnessed during the polls. Studies are ongoing to ensure everyone stays safe," Mr Okundi said.

Meanwhile, Muslims in the county have called on residents to embrace brotherhood during campaigns and after the elections.

Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims secretary Nuhu Masud said Muslims in Homa Bay would dedicate Eid-al-Adha prayers to Saturday for peace.