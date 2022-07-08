Peaceful resolution of conflicts will help end culture of violence

American civil rights activist John Lewis said a vote is the most powerful non-violent tool in a democratic society. I hasten to add that it is the ultimate expression of the sovereign power of the people to elect leaders of their choice and decide how they will be governed.

Elections revolve around competing political interests. The more pronounced those interests are, the higher the risk of violence. The competitors will go to any length to influence the poll outcome in their favour.

One scholar defined election violence as “any spontaneous or organised act by candidates, party supporters, election authorities, voters, or any other actor during an electoral process…. aimed at exploiting, disrupting, determining, hastening, delaying, reversing, or otherwise influencing an electoral process and its outcome.”

Win at all costs

Election violence is motivated by the perpetrators’ desire to win at all costs. In Kenya, election violence is linked to three main factors.

First, a culture of violence. The surge in cases of violence, including gender-based violence in our homes and other spaces, signifies a dysfunctional society where violence is normalised.

The second factor is entrenched impunity, whereby those who engage in violence are not punished. State agencies including the police, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Judiciary must be firm in dealing with culprits of election-related violence.

The third factor is weak institutions. A case in point is the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), which is largely viewed as a ‘toothless dog’ that cannot bring to book those propagating hate speech. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) appears unable or unwilling to take decisive action against candidates engaging in violence and other electoral offences.

We need to replace the culture of violence with a culture of inclusivity and peaceful resolution of conflicts.