Stamp out violence in election campaigns

Violence on the election campaign trail in the past few days must be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

They are an indication that mayhem could be creeping into the hitherto largely peaceful rallies.

In Mombasa, police have launched a manhunt for a suspect caught on camera reportedly trying to shoot a candidate for the Nyali parliamentary seat.

In Siaya County, a car belonging to a politician was torched by a gang that broke into his home, while goons attacked a gubernatorial candidate’s convoy.

There have also been reports of rowdy hirelings attempting to disrupt the campaign rallies of their sponsors’ opponents.

Police have moved quickly to investigate these incidents and, hopefully, bring the culprits to book.

But, most importantly, surveillance should be enhanced to prevent such ugly incidents.

The candidates have every right to market themselves and should not be intimidated.

It is not brawn that is being tested here but an opportunity for candidates to tell the voters what they hope to do for them if elected.

Code of conduct

The only competition that should be entertained is a peaceful search for votes.

The candidates have, as in every election season, signed a code of conduct that they should strictly follow in their campaigns.

They have sworn not to engage in violence and to avoid making hate speech or language or actions that may lead to intimidation and hatred.

It also bars them from engaging in incitement and bribery. That will ensure transparent elections.

The candidates must be conscious of their safety and avoid confrontation.

Their safety is paramount; they must, therefore, conduct themselves in a manner that promotes peace.

Catholic bishops are also concerned about an increase in ethnic animosity that has characterised every election cycle.

They see “tribal incitement as, by far, the greatest threat to peace in our country”.