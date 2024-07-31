Truth to power: Inside Gathoni Wamuchomba's political rebellion

In the heart of Kenya's Central Highlands, where the mist clings to rolling hills and the scent of coffee blossoms mingles with the earthy aroma of rain-soaked soil, a political storm is brewing. At its epicentre stands Gathoni Wamuchomba, a firebrand legislator whose voice echoes through the valleys of Githunguri with a resonance that reaches all the way to the corridors of power in Nairobi.

On this chilly morning, as the rain patters against the windshield of our vehicle, we set out to meet the woman who has become both a thorn in the side of her own party and a beacon of hope for her constituents.

Our journey takes us from the bustling streets of Nairobi to the lush, verdant landscapes of Kiambu County, where dairy cows graze contentedly and coffee plants stretch as far as the eye can see.

Navigating the winding roads, the transformation is palpable. The urban cacophony of car horns and street vendors gives way to the gentle lowing of cattle and the rhythmic clanking of milk cans. This is Wamuchomba's territory, a place where tradition and progress dance an intricate tango, and where a woman's voice is rising above the din of political conformity.

Our destination is a newly constructed police post in Karuthi, Githiga Ward. It's here that we'll witness her in action, officially opening a facility that symbolises her commitment to her constituents' security. But more than that, it's here that we'll get a glimpse into the mind of a politician who's not afraid to speak truth to power, even when that power is wielded by her own party.

The air is thick with anticipation when we arrive. Despite the bone-chilling cold and the persistent drizzle, a crowd has gathered, their breath visible in the frigid air. They stand huddled together, a sea of colourful umbrellas and warm woollen caps, waiting for their representative. The excitement is palpable, crackling through the misty air like static electricity.

While waiting for the MP's arrival, we can't help but ponder the paradox she represents. How does a member of the ruling party become one of its fiercest critics? What drives a woman to risk political isolation in pursuit of what she believes is right? These are the questions we hope to answer as we spend the day with one of Kenya's most intriguing political figures.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba addresses her supporters at Karuthi Police Post in Githunguri Constituency on July 18, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Finally, a murmur ripples through the crowd. Wamuchomba has arrived. As she steps out of her vehicle, the air itself seems to shift. The crowd's energy surges, their cheers cutting through the misty silence like a knife. She moves through her constituents with the ease of someone truly at home, her warm smile and firm handshakes bridging the gap between politician and people.

A group of women, draped in vibrant traditional attire that stands out against the grey day, breaks into song and dance. The rhythmic beating of drums and the jingle of ankle bells fill the air.

Without missing a beat, Wamuchomba joins in, her voice rising in harmony, her feet moving in perfect sync with the dancers. It's a moment that encapsulates her connection with her people – a leader who is very much of the people, not above them.

As the formal proceedings begin, we observe her closely. Her presence is commanding, her words carefully chosen yet delivered with an authenticity that's rare in political circles.

She speaks of security, of development, of the challenges facing her constituents. But beneath it all is an undercurrent of something more – a hint of the rebellion that has made her a national talking point.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, we follow the MP to Kanjuku, about 20 kilometres away, where another police post awaits its official opening. The journey provides us with an opportunity to witness the landscape that has shaped this remarkable woman. Rolling hills covered in a patchwork of small farms stretch to the horizon, the green intensified by the recent rains. This is the heartland of Kenya's dairy industry, a place where hard work and perseverance are etched into the very soil.

Here, an even larger crowd awaits. The rain has intensified, but it seems to have done nothing to dampen her supporters’ spirits. They press close, eager to catch a glimpse of their representative, to shake her hand, to share a word. Wamuchomba moves through the throng with practiced ease, her energy seemingly inexhaustible.

It's here, amidst the cheers and the rain that we begin to understand the source of Wamuchomba's power. It's not derived from party affiliation or political manoeuvring, but from a deep, genuine connection with the people she serves. This connection, we realise, is what gives her the courage to stand up to her own party, to critique policies she believes are harmful, to be a voice for those who often go unheard.

As the second ceremony concludes, we finally have the opportunity to sit down with the legislator for a more in-depth conversation. We find ourselves in a small, warm room, the sound of rain on the tin roof creating a cosy atmosphere. A fire crackles in the corner, its warmth a welcome respite from the chill outside.

She settles into her chair, her posture relaxed but alert. Up close, we can see the intelligence in her eyes, the determination in the set of her jaw. This is a woman who has fought hard to be where she is, and who continues to fight for what she believes in.

We begin by asking about her recent criticisms of the government's policies, particularly the Finance Bill and the housing levy. Her response is immediate and unequivocal.

"I was taught by my mother to always be truthful," she says, her voice clear and unwavering. "Growing up, I came to know and appreciate the importance of speaking the truth. I dislike lies so much."

She leans forward, her passion evident in every word. "As a trained Economics and Commerce teacher, I understand clearly that Kenya cannot be built through overtaxing her people to their last coin. The Finance Bill was punitive and scandalous, and the President was mad at me for saying so. He is still mad at me. He was pushing the people who have pay slips to the limit. I am happy that I was eventually vindicated after Kenyans overwhelmingly rejected it."

On the housing levy, Wamuchomba is equally forthright. "It is very scandalous that you tax me and then sell houses to me that are built on public land. It is an open secret that the political class have a keen interest in these houses. I challenge the government to print the names of the owners of the houses which have already been completed so far."

Her criticism extends beyond specific policies to the very functioning of Parliament itself. She speaks passionately about the need for legislative independence: "The UDA or Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting should, for example, be held at the party headquarters and not State House. We need not to interfere with the independence of Parliament and lobby MPs with diplomacy. Let the parliament be and the speaker be in charge. We must demarcate the difference between the two arms of the government as lack of it only comes to erode institutional respect. There should not be instances where the majority leader in the National Assembly is the master of ceremony in State presidential functions," she asserts, her voice carrying the weight of her convictions.

As she speaks, we can't help but be struck by her courage. It's one thing to criticise the opposition; it's quite another to take on your own party, especially when that party is in power. We ask her about the consequences of her outspokenness.

Last year, President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua launched a concerted campaign against her for her perceived defiance. The duo accused the former Kiambu Woman Rep of disrespecting party leadership by aligning herself with opposition forces to challenge government initiatives, particularly her stance on the Finance Bill, 2023. The consequences of this fallout have been swift and tangible. Despite these pressures, Wamuchomba remains defiant, vowing to continue working for her electorate.

"I have been isolated and politically punished for speaking against some of the government policies," she admits.

"Last year, the President, his deputy, and other MPs came to fight me in my own constituency. But I will stay true to my oath of office to defend the people of Kenya - it is my duty. I want to tell the powers that be that I am not in the group of women whose voice you can suppress."

There's a steeliness in her tone that leaves no doubt about her determination. But there's vulnerability too, a recognition of the difficult position she's placed herself in.

"I have been ejected from WhatsApp groups for castigating some of the government decisions," she reveals. "I questioned some of the cabinet picks by the president. I said he had goofed the day he appointed his first cabinet as some of the characters did not deserve to be ministers. Some people were not happy with me."

Last May, Wamuchomba was among several legislators elected on the UDA ticket who received a stern warning from the party's Secretary General. Cleophas Malala admonished these MPs for their apparent disrespect towards the party leadership, including the Presidency. He issued an ultimatum: either cease their attacks or face disciplinary action from the party. However, such threats have done little to silence her critical voice.

The outspoken MP doesn't shy away from criticising her fellow legislators either, particularly when it comes to their role in passing controversial bills. "The Finance Committee of parliament ignored the cries of Kenyans, 90 per cent of whom initially opposed the creation of the housing levy in last year's Finance Bill," she states firmly, her disappointment palpable in every word. This willingness to challenge both party leadership and parliamentary decisions underscores her commitment to what she perceives as her constituents' interests, regardless of potential political consequences.

Despite the challenges, she remains committed to her path, and sees herself as a delegate of the people, accountable to them above all else.

"I identify with my people and their needs," she says. "What I say is what they want me to say. Before I make public pronouncements on any contentious bill or policies being fronted by the government, I first consult them. I am a delegate of the people who I must always respect."

Our conversation touches on a wide range of topics. Wamuchomba speaks about the need for economic policies that truly benefit the people, about the importance of supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs, about her vision for a more equitable Kenya.

Despite her criticisms, she acknowledges that some government initiatives have merit.

"The hustler fund is one of the initiatives that I still support. I find it was well intended," she notes. "If well managed, the hustler fund can greatly help many Kenyans to walk to economic freedom."

She also expresses support for ongoing coffee and tea reforms, though she cautions that more needs to be done.

"The coffee and tea reforms are about 20 per cent done. There is need by the government to deal with the deeply entrenched cartels in the two sectors," she explains, her words painting a picture of both progress and challenges ahead.

She also shares her thoughts on the role of women in politics.

"Package yourself as a leader," she advises aspiring female politicians. "When you package yourself as a woman, you become vulnerable. The moment you parade yourself as a woman, you portray yourself as a weaker person who needs to be assisted. Women are stronger than men, I do not know why we underrate ourselves."

As the interview draws to a close, we ask Wamuchomba about her future ambitions. She's coy at first, but then offers a tantalising hint.

"I am a woman on a mission," she says, a glint in her eye. "My time will come. I am a girl of my own and I have to complete my mission. I am halfway through the struggle. Prepare for a woman president in the future."

The implications of her words hang in the air, pregnant with possibility. Could she be setting her sights on the highest office in the land?

As our conversation draws to a close, she offers some candid advice for President Ruto, whom she describes as a friend. Her words carry the weight of both criticism and hope.

"The President must rebrand himself and come up with a new brand," she says, her tone serious."

She leans forward, her eyes intense. "The president has a golden opportunity to recover and rebrand. He should spend more time in State House and Harambee House, but less time on top of his car addressing roadside rallies."

Her critique is sharp, but there's an underlying current of hope - a belief that things can change for the better if the right steps are taken.

We prepare to wrap up, and she shares a bit about her background. Born in Gathiru-ini, Komothai Ward, she holds a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree and a Master of Arts in Communication from the University of Nairobi. Her thirst for knowledge unquenched, she's currently pursuing a PhD in Women Studies from the same institution.

When asked about her inspirations, she doesn't hesitate.

"Former Dagoretti South MP and Cabinet Minister Beth Mugo, and the late Nobel Laureate Prof Wangari Maathai," she says, a note of admiration in her voice. "These women have shown what's possible when you combine intellect, courage, and a commitment to public service."

Just before we leave, the Githunguri MP surprises us with a final insight into her life.

"I have to rush home right now," she says, glancing at her watch. "I cook and serve food to my husband. It is and has always been my business. We always have dinner together as a family. The more responsible you become as a wife, the more pride you derive as a wife. Political power has come to only make me a better woman."

It's a striking juxtaposition – the firebrand politician who takes on the government by day, and the devoted wife and mother by night. But perhaps it's this very duality that makes her such a formidable force in Kenyan politics.

Stepping out into the chilly evening, the mist now tinged with the golden hues of sunset, we can't help but feel that we've witnessed something special. In Gathoni Wamuchomba, we've seen a politician who defies easy categorisation, a woman who is simultaneously a product of her culture and a challenge to its norms.

Her story, much like the misty landscapes of Githunguri, is complex and nuanced, inviting closer inspection and deeper understanding. As we drive back towards Nairobi, the words of the people we've spoken to throughout the day echo in our minds. They speak of a leader who listens, who fights for them, who isn't afraid to stand up to power.

In a political landscape often characterised by self-interest and party loyalty, the Githunguri MP stands out as a beacon of principled leadership. Her journey is far from over, and as the sun sets over the hills of Kiambu, one can't help but wonder what the future holds for this remarkable woman.

Whether she ascends to higher office or continues to serve her constituents, one thing is certain: her voice will continue to ring out, clear and true, challenging the status quo and fighting for the people she serves.







