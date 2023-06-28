Ruto, Gachagua now move to tame ‘rebel’ MP Gathoni Wamuchomba





President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have intensified an onslaught against Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba over her alleged defiance.

The President has now shifted his support to former area MP Kago Wa Lydia, who, in the past week, has been given access to key government ministries in a bid to “seek development projects”.

On Monday, Mr Kago paid a courtesy call on Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore where, he said, they discussed development projects in Githunguri. He is also set to meet Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and his Agriculture counterpart Mithika Linturi this week.

Last week, the President sent Mr Kago with a Sh2 million donation for Kanjai Primary School in Githunguri. In an interview, Mr Gachagua confirmed that the President sent the former MP with the funds to help in renovation works, including damages that were caused by their choppers during a farmers’ field day two weeks ago.

“Yes, Kago was here. We sent him with the funds so that we assist the school with some refurbishment and compensation for other damages,” the Deputy President told journalists.

Ms Wamuchomba, who fell out with the Kenya Kwanza leaders over her stance on the Finance Bill, 2023 has protested over what she terms as a ‘male shadow’ looming in her constituency.

“The male shadow in Kenya’s politics is growing thicker! I can't breathe in my own constituency as an elected woman MP,” she said.

Ms Wamuchomba says during the President’s recent visit to her constituency, she was not allowed to walk with his entourage or take a photo with them, even being denied an opportunity into the briefing room. However, Mr Kago has downplayed claims that he is being primed to tame the MP.

“I do not know why people want to make a fuss over the move by the President and his deputy to engage me. The school you are referring to is where I went for my primary education. After landing at the institution, the President immediately offered to do something towards its infrastructure. I don’t think it’s an issue that he sent me with his donation,” Mr Kago said.

The President and his deputy accuse the former Kiambu Woman Rep of disrespect for teaming up with the opposition to fight government agenda.

Mr Kago, who vied against Ms Wamuchomba in last year’s polls, is said to have been promised a State appointment. Dr Ruto said it was insincere for some leaders to oppose the Finance Bill, especially the housing levy, which will see 200,000 affordable houses built in a year.

“These citizens helped you to get a job, but you don't want a cut of your salary to fund the housing project. All MPs, including those in opposition who voted against the Bill, are insincere. Let’s stop petty politics," the President said.