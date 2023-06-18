CS Kindiki dares Raila on calls for public protests over Finance Bill

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki on Sunday warned Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party of a serious crackdown if it calls public protests over the Finance Bill 2023.

"No violent demonstrations will be allowed. If you lose the Finance Bill debate in Parliament, it is either you go to court or keep your peace," he said.

He added that "if you believe in violence, we will stop you on your tracks even before you start. Regardless of what stature you represent...We will not take your ultimatums and threats," he said.

Prof Kindiki said protests in Kenya even if allowed in the Constitution, the planners have "constantly demonstrated that they are about violence and hooliganism".

Speaking at Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) Church in Maragua constituency, Murang'a County, Prof Kindiki said: "All those warning us of violence should things not go their way are ill advised".

He said all those who will feel aggrieved by the Bill's eventual passage should either keep their peace or go to court to seek reprieve.

"And it is not about the Finance Bill 2023 only...It is about all other competitions. If you lose the argument through vote or policy, follow the law in pursuing your agenda. Violence is a no go zone area," he said.

Prof Kindiki added that the crackdown against violent expression of opinion will not discriminate against any wing of politics "including those who belong to the formation of our president".

He said his ministry will drmonstrate impartiality in cracking down all mitivations and inclinations that threaten national peace.

"There are those who in February launched activities that they were referring to as protests and picketing...but they ended up treating us to runaway crime of threatening lives and properties...if you see their planner, go and tell him we will not tolerate those kind of engsgements," he said.

Lead by example

Stating that his declaration does not in anyway favour government loyalists, the CS said he has since ordered some politicians in Rift Valley to record statements regarding recent raids on tea plantations.

"Some of them belong to the party of the President and if we get evidence to charge them, we will do it regardless whether some are MPs, governors..any seat," he said.

He said that all in the ruling formation must lead by example "since any act that is against good governance practices is sabotage not only to our party and government but also is direct onslaught against our president".

The CS urged all politicians to lead by observing responsibility that promotes the positive interests of the people and the country.

He said he will be at the forefront of recognizing those who make sacrifices in the service to people and the country, specifically warning security officers who harass citizens through brutality and corruption.