President Ruto, Gachagua front Kago to tame MP Gathoni Muchomba over Finance Bill stand

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua seem to be taking early steps to tame Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba over her opposition to the Finance Bill, 2023.

Unhappy with the lawmaker’s hard-hitting criticism of the Bill, the two leaders appear to be propping up a rival.

President Ruto and DP Gachagua, who have accused the former Kiambu Woman Rep of disrespect by teaming up with opposition in fighting the Kenya Kwanza government’s agenda, have tapped former Githunguri MP Kago wa Lydia who they have promised a government appointment.

During a farmers’ field day at Githunguri Stadium over the weekend, President Ruto and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa left no doubt that the government was keen on dealing with Ms Wa Muchomba, who has vowed to continue standing with the ordinary Kenyans even if it means losing her seat.

MP Gathoni wa Muchomba opposes the Finance Bill 2023 in Parliament

Mr Kago was among few dignitaries, including Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, Senator Karungo Thangwa, Woman Rep Ann Wamuratha and Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe, who received the President and his deputy at Kanjai Primary School. Ms Wa Muchomba, who has put herself on a collision course with the UDA party rank and file over her position against the Bill, was not among them.

At the stadium, without naming her directly, hit hard against Ms Wa Muchomba, while Mr Kago got a seat not far away from the Head of State, and was acknowledged by the country’s top leadership.

Mr Kago, however, said that he was not taking over anyone’s place within the President’s circle, saying though he contested on the Jubilee Party in last year’s election, he has maintained a good relationship with the President and his deputy.

“I have always had a good relationship with the President and his deputy, not just now, but also during the previous regime. You know that then, I was the MP for Githunguri while the President was the country’s second in command while the Deputy President was my colleague in Parliament as the Mathira MP.

MP Gathoni wa Muchomba opposes the Finance Bill 2023 in Parliament

“We were elected on Jubilee in 2017. But even after the last election, we have maintained a very good relationship, and the DP even hosted me at his Karen residence recently,” Mr Kago told the Nation yesterday.

During the 2022 campaigns, Mr Kago was the candidate for Jubilee, which is part of Azimio la Umoja Coalition. He garnered 31,727 votes while Ms Wa Muchomba who was the UDA party candidate, got 34, 446.

During the Githunguri event, the former MP was first recognised by the President and Mr Ichung’wa during the main event, with the Head of State revealing that Mr Kago has been assisting him to acquire good breeds of dairy cattle from the constituency. Mr Kago is a dairy farmer.

“I have been dairy farming in my home county but the breeds that I used to have not been of high pedigree, but my good friend the former Githunguri MP (Kago) has been helping me get high-quality ones at Sh220,000 each. I have so far bought 22 cows from him, and they are serving me very well and they are producing more milk,” the President said in what was viewed as a well-planned strategy to give the former MP recognition in the meeting.

The President went on to say that it was insincere for some leaders to oppose the Finance Bill, especially the housing levy proposal “because they are privileged”.

Insincere

“These citizens helped you to get a job, but you don’t want a cut of your salary to fund the housing project. All MPs including those in opposition who voted against the Bill are insincere. Let’s stop petty politics from the few who are against the move,” President Ruto said and went on to ask those in attendance if they had sent their MP to oppose the Bill, to which they shouted no.

And while addressing a roadside rally at Githunguri town, Mr Gachagua announced that they would give Mr Kago a government appointment.

“We did agree that anytime we have a vacancy in government, we will be sharing it among the people. Like here in Githunguri, we will make appointments. Do you want us (Kenya Kwanza government) to give your former MP Kago wa Lydia a job? Can all those who want us to give him a government appointment say yes?”Mr Gachagua asked. The crowd responded in the affirmative.

But Ms Wa Muchomba has vowed not to be intimidated by those in power and to work for the electorate.