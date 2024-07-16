Ruto contradicts himself on harambee ban with church donation

President William Ruto on Sunday seemed to contradict his own directive on harambees by public officers and civil servants.

During a church service at Ndogino AIPCA Church in Ndaragua Constituency, Nyandarua, the President offered to fund the completion of the church's construction.

He directed Ndaragua MP George Gachagua to work with the clergy to determine how much was needed to complete the church under construction.

"I understand that this church is under construction and incomplete. I will support it to completion. Mr Gachagua, work with the church leadership to see how much is needed so that I can write a cheque," said the President, amid applause from the clergy and congregation.

President Ruto said the ban on harambees would affect church development projects, adding that the law, which he directed the Attorney General to formulate, should be subjected to public participation.

The service was held in erected tents, but none of the clergy, led by presiding Bishop David Mundia, nor did any other speakers, mention a stalled church building during the service.

In his recent public addresses, the president has repeatedly said that state officers and civil servants are banned from participating in harambees.

No state officer

“No state officer and public servant shall participate in public contributions henceforth. The attorney general is hereby directed to prepare and submit legislation to this effect and develop mechanisms for structured and transparent contributions for public, charitable, and philanthropic purposes,” Dr Ruto said last Friday.

Since his days as Deputy President, Dr Ruto built his brand of politics through generous contributions in harambees, mostly targeting churches, women, and youth groups.

The harambee ban was among the issues raised by Gen Zs in their protests, blaming the church for sanitising dirty money from corrupt and extravagant politicians with displays of opulence.

Githunguri MP Gathoni wa Muchomba described the president's offer as doublespeak. She agrees that the church harambees motivate leaders to engage in corruption.

The MP said she skipped a church event in her constituency on Sunday in favour of her CDF chairperson, adhering to the presidential directive and following her conscience.

Supporting the church

“We are not opposed to supporting the church, but let it not be publicised. If you want to support the church, buy the construction materials and silently have them delivered without blowing the trumpet.

“I have listened to Gen Z. The opulence displayed by politicians and hefty contributions to churches do not reflect their salaries. I wish for a situation where I can attend a church service like any other Christian, offer my tithe, and walk out after spiritual nourishment even without the clergy recognising my presence or inviting me to address the congregation because I am a politician," said Ms Wamuchomba.

Similar sentiments were shared by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina.

Ms Maina said it was unjustifiable for a politician to contribute to harambees more than double their salaries and allowances.

"Where do they get that money? It must be the proceeds of corruption. The harambees motivate more corruption as politicians believe they must bribe voters during the campaigns. That should not be the case. I had no money to dish out during the campaigns, but I was still elected. I sold my agenda to the Kirinyaga people; that is why I am their voice in parliament. My loyalty is to my Kirinyaga people; I must listen to them and air their views as their representative," she said in a recent media interview.

"If public resources are prudently used, if there is no corruption, there will be enough drugs in hospitals so there will be no need to invite politicians for harambees."

Normal harambees

Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau defended the President, noting that there was no harambee held at Ndogino AIPCA Church.

“Unlike in normal harambees, the president did not disclose the amount he is donating because there was not a harambee. Let us not read mischief or politicise a noble gesture from a generous man. President Ruto is a Christian, and his attachment to the church is not in dispute.