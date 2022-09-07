Rights groups urge Ruto to prioritise gender agenda

Women’s rights organisations want President-elect William Ruto to prioritise the gender agenda as promised in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance manifesto.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN)-Kenya Chapter, the Women Mediation Network Kenya, the Democracy Trust Fund and Echo Network congratulated Mr Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua on their election, which was confirmed by the Supreme Court on Monday.

“As you set the agenda for your first 100 days in office after being sworn in, we urge you to prioritise the women’s agenda, including actualising the commitments to girls and women contained in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Women’s Charter, which articulates the comprehensive agenda for the women of Kenya,” AWLN chairperson Jennifer Riria said

Kenya Kwanza unveiled its manifesto in July in which it highlighted a nine-point women agenda. One of its key commitments is the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule in both elective and appointive positions in the public sector within 12 months after elections and a 50 per cent women Cabinet composition.

Additionally, Kenya Kwanza promised to provide financial and capacity building support for women through the yet-to-be-created ‘hustler fund’, increase gender desks at police stations, establish a welfare fund for women working abroad and provide free sanitary towels in all schools and public washrooms, amongst others.

The women’s rights organisations now want the President-elect to make good on his promises and follow in the footsteps of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom they described as a ‘male gender champion’.