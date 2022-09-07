Push for girls’ empowerment not a gender competition

James Nzuki, a youth in Yoani village in Machakos County believes that boys and men have been left behind in the development agenda.

“Everywhere you go the focus is on the girls. What about the boys? Can we also have initiatives that only target us?” he asked in a recent interview.

But is his perception correct?

Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia, can relate with his belief. She says the ongoing drive to empower women and girls has created a perception in the community that men and boys have been neglected.

She says the conversation on whether the boy child is being left behind is due.

“As the world evolves, there is demand for valuing gender inclusion and diversity as a strategy for social economic development,” she says.

She notes that evidence-based information is needed to influence review of existing gender policies.

A 2022 Global Gender Gap Report by the World Economic shows that although Kenya has made progress in reducing gender inequalities, women are still lagging behind.

For instance, the report shows in 2022, 30.73 per cent of women had attained science, technology, engineering, and mathematics training, compared to 69.27 per cent of men.

Unemployment

Further, more women (5.85 per cent) in the 15-64 age bracket are unemployed than men (5.21 per cent).

In Parliament, the representation of women stood at 21.6 per cent against 78.60 per cent for men.

Africa for Equality Now Regional Coordinator Judy Gitau, says the push for women and girls’ empowerment is not a competition.

“By us removing the barriers that hinder girls from accessing their rights to education, being protected from child marriage or female genital mutilation, we are by no means creating barriers to men accessing their rights,” she explains.

She says: “If men or boys feel like they are no longer accessing their rights, then, they should work towards the realisation of their rights. Rights are not like 10 balls in a bucket that if women get six, then men only have four to contend with.”

For Men Engage Kenya Network national founder and chairperson, Fredrick Nyagah, there is an urgent need to mentor men.

In an earlier interview, he said men were struggling with social and financial issues including joblessness and drug abuse.

He said the benefits of empowering men will trickle down to women.

“For instance, men who have been empowered to take up caregiving responsibilities are less likely to abuse drugs,” he said.

