Why beaded ornaments are ruining Turkana girls' education

Forum for African Women Educationalists - Kenya officials, women's rights organisations representatives, and policymakers after a session to validate a report on barriers to girls' education in Turkana.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Report says child marriage is widespread in Turkana West among girls aged between 10 and 18, with those in the 15-18 bracket accounting for 80 per cent of early marriages and teenage pregnancies.
  • Beaded girls perceived as gold or “banks where family incomes are saved” until suitors emerge, the findings show; dowry is a source of wealth.

Early marriages and teenage pregnancies are the top barriers to girls’ education in Turkana County, the Forum for African Women Educationalists - Kenya (Fawek) has said.

