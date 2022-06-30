Kenya Kwanza manifesto highlights social protection, women

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance is planning to scrap the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and replace it with a universal fund covering pension, occupational hazard and unemployment insurance.

Women will also enjoy equal rights as men during land transactions, at least 50 per cent of the Cabinet will be made up of women, while appointive positions in the public sector will adhere to the two-thirds gender rule.

The pledges are part of the Deputy President William Ruto-led coalition’s manifesto unveiled yesterday in Nairobi.

According to the manifesto, a “fit for purpose” universal social security system will be established as the NSSF payroll deduction system has failed.

As regards women, Kenya Kwanza commits to put in place administrative measures to ensure 100 per cent enforcement of the spousal consent legal provisions in land transactions to cushion women and children from dispossession of family land.

Further, the manifesto promises to provide financial and capacity building support for women through the ‘Hustler’ fund for women-led co-operative societies, chamas, merry-go-rounds and table banking initiatives, as well as establish a social welfare fund for Kenyan women working abroad as a safety net. The manifesto proposes to provide free sanitary towels in all schools and public washrooms.

For vulnerable senior citizens, Kenya Kwanza commits to achieve 100 per cent health coverage within three years, revamp the cash transfer programmes for elderly and vulnerable households to improve operational efficiency, and prompt payment accountability and coverage.

This is in addition to investing in education and training for caregivers and medical staff to fill the gap of skills in the provision of specialised care for the elderly.

The coalition promises to integrate schools to allow children with disabilities to start interacting with the general public at an early age to restore confidence and self-esteem.

This is in addition to increasing capitation of pupils with disabilities by 50 per cent and setting aside 15 per cent of all public funded bursaries set aside for pupils with disabilities while also ensuring 100 per cent National Health Insurance Fund coverage for people with disabilities within 18 months.

Further, counties will be encouraged to waive licence fees of new businesses established by people with disabilities, while exempting all assistive devices from import duty.