Meet the only woman elected MCA in Gusii region

The just-concluded general election has once again proved the traditionally held perception that women in patriarchal communities have little opportunity to compete for elective politics on an equal scale with men. The two Gusii counties, Kisii and Nyamira fall in this category.

If Gusii region was somewhere in the Middle East countries, one would understand the low opinion against women in the agriculturally rich community, highly rated as one of the most civilized societies in Kenya.

One woman, however, pulled a fast one to be elected the only female (in the two counties) Member of the County Assembly (MCA).

Beatrice Kerubo Makwae won the Bobamba Ward seat in Bomachoge Borabu, Kisii County, to the chagrin of men who never believed a woman would beat them at the ballot.

Widows and orphans

The mother of three who was widowed about three years ago after her husband died at the height of Covid-19, is the only woman who won an elective position after competing in a political field dominated by 10 men.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Ms Makwae said she will dedicate her time to uplift the standard of living of the poor, particularly fighting for widows and orphans.

“I will dedicate my time to serve the people with humility and diligence for the honour they have bestowed on me,” said the 49-year-old, adding that she suffered the wrath of the misogynist tendencies in Kisii.

She spoke about the trials she underwent while campaigning.

“I am a very popular in my locality,” she said.

“You cannot win in a field where men call the shots, when you start from a disadvantaged point, especially if you are a widow,” she said.

Nomination papers

Ms Makwae said she was initially in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party. However, she realised that her chances were diminishing by the day when some men ganged up and elbowed her out of the party.

“When the Kisii UDA governor candidate started his campaign, I noticed he was only embracing men. When I noticed his attitude towards women, I realised I had slim chances of surviving in the party,” said Ms Makwae.

She then joined ODM, albeit late, after other candidates had already submitted their nomination papers.

As fate would have it, the Bobamba ODM nominee Thomas Okari, unfortunately, died under controversial circumstances, leaving an opportunity for her to get the ticket.

Kisii Governor-elect Simba Arati, helped Ms Makwae get the ticket and handed Mr Okari's widow a nomination ticket.

Ms Makwae explained that as a widow, she had to put up with a lot of disdain from misogynistic men who sometimes viewed her as unworthy of anything close to political leadership.

Modern societies

“After his death (Okari), ODM gave me the ticket. Remember, he had already been issued with ticket and even after the nominations were over, his name remained on the record, for some strange reasons,” said Ms Makwae.

She said her loyalty to Mr Arati was immeasurable for embracing her unconditionally.

She also thanked her MP-elect, Obadiah Barongo, whom she said was very supportive and displayed respect to her during the campaigns, to a point of telling the voters that even if they did not vote for him, they should elect her.

Ms Makwae appealed to the people of Kisii to change their attitude toward women because modern societies have embraced women as key contributors to public leadership.

“My success was blessed by God. I have seen His hand in my life. Even after being insulted and caricaturised, God stood by me, hence my unexpected win,” said Ms Makwae.

The Bobamba MCA-elect said she will utilise any grants coming her way by virtue of her public leadership, to assist the less fortunate. Her focus, she said, will be to ensure bursaries were equitably distributed.

She lamented that the outgoing county leadership had not utilised public funds efficiently, questioning the whereabouts of more than Sh100 million allocated for the construction of Magena Market. She urged Mr Arati to pursue the money and bring it to benefit the people.