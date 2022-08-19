Mixed bag of fortunes for women in county assemblies

Counties have recorded mixed results of women joining their assemblies in an election where the number elected as governor and Member of Parliament increased slightly.

Kwale and Isiolo counties made history by electing their first female Member of County Assembly (MCAs) since the inception of devolution. Hanifa Mwajirani won Ramisi Ward in Kwale, which has also elected Coast region’s first woman governor Fatuma Achani. Isiolo’s Amina Abgudho bagged Chebar Ward.

Kirinyaga and Embu counties, which did not have any elected women in the previous election have reversed the tide. Caroline Muriithi clinched Karumandi Ward in Kirinyaga. Terry Mbuchi (Kyeni North) and Susan Wariru (Kagaari South) will be in Embu’s third county assembly.

Nakuru has increased the number of women in its assembly from four to eight. Jane Wanjiru won Maiela Ward, Leah Wambui Kabatini, Virginia Gichanga Hellsgate, Hellen Megek Visoi, Grace Mwathi Bahati, Rose Njoroge Gilgil, Isabella Makori Subukia, while Rose Mutai retained her Kiptagich seat.

First woman governor

Mombasa has also increased its number from five to seven with Nusura Mwinyi (Mtongwe), Leyla Nyache (Kipevu) Priscilla Mumba retaining (Shimanzi Ganjoni), Maryam Baimu (FrereTown) Gladys Chepkorir (Mkomani), Fatuma Swaleh (Kadzandani) and Amriya Boy Juma (Mjambere).

Homa Bay County, which has also elected its first woman governor Gladys Wanga, has increased its female MCA from two to six. Joan Minsari of Kojwach Ward retained her seat.

In Nairobi County, however, the number of elected women MCAs has dropped from five to four. Esther Waithera Chege is the only MCA who was re-elected for a second term to represent Nairobi South Ward. She will be joined by Susan Makungu who won Mlango Kubwa, Scholastica Muthoni for Mukuru Kwa Reuben and Rosemary Masitsa who took Makiba Ward.

Kitui had six women in the last assembly. This time around Judith Wanza is the only woman left standing. She had an impressive run clinching the Nuu Ward seat on an independent ticket.

Similarly, in Meru Makena Murugocho (Kirua-Narii) will be the sole woman representative in the assembly. The county dropped Kirimi Eunice who won Kiagu Ward and Joy Muthogi of Kisima Ward in 2017.

Likewise, Nyamira and Lamu counties have dropped their women MCAs. In the previous election both assemblies had one woman each.

Turkana and Kisii counties have retained the same number of elected women in their assembly. In Turkana, Ruth Kuya who won Lodwar Township Ward will replace Leah Nachere of Lake Zone Ward.

In Kisii, Beatrice Kerubo of Bombaba Borabu will be the only woman in the assembly, a spot that Rosa Orondo (Majoge Basi) held in 2017.

Kajiado, Mandera, Samburu, Garissa and Wajir have yet to elect a woman into their county assemblies.