Isiolo County gets first and only female elected MCA

Former Isiolo County Tourism Executive Halima Abgudo has thrashed Cherab MCA Mohammed Jirmo (UDA), becoming the first female elected ward representative in the county.

Ms Abgudo (Kanu) garnered 2,361 votes against Mr Jirmo’s 903. Osman Abdirahman came in second with 1,709 votes, with Kunune Abdi Halakhe trailing Mr Jirmo with 499.

Former Mandera governor Ali Roba is the senator-elect, and his United Democratic Movement (UDM) pulled a surprise by bagging four out of 10 Isiolo MCA seats.

They include Meja Abdullahi Golicha (Chari), Jillo Abdinur Dima (Kinna), Abdirashid Ali (Garbatulla) and Godana Abubakar Abdi (Sericho).

Interestingly, Mr Abdullahi, a former personal assistant to outgoing Chari MCA Ali Dima, trounced his boss, who came in second in the race with a margin of 151 votes after garnering 839.

Mr Dima was elected on an ODM ticket in 2017 but was seeking reelection under Kanu.

“I was his personal aide from the time he was elected (in 2017) until 2019, when I took a different path after realising that his leadership was not consultative,” said an elated Mr Abdullahi, who hails from Bulesa.

After the two fell out, Mr Abdullahi continued taking part in community activities and helped residents access some crucial services through strict oversight on Mr Dima and lobbying from other offices.

His desire to seek the Chari MCA seat arose after his community promised to support him.

New Chari MCA Meja Abdullahi Golicha who trounced his boss Ali Dima after garnering 839 votes in last Tuesday's elections speaks to Nation in Isiolo town on August 15, 2022. The MCA elect was Mr Dima's Personal Assistant. Photo credit: WAWERU WAIRIMU I Nation Media Group

“Borana elders endorsed me for the seat and youths volunteered to help me campaign,” the 27-year-old, whose support base was in Biliqo, Bulesa and Dimalo, told the Nation.

Mr Abdullahi said he will prioritise sinking boreholes in the ward to end water shortages, lobby for rangers to supplement police in ending banditry and push for a county health insurance scheme for the elderly with underlying health conditions.

Mr Ali and Mr Abubakar defeated two-term outgoing MCAs Abdi Sora (Garbatulla) and Nura Diba of Sericho respectively. Mr Abubakar received 1,760 votes and Mr Ali 2,008.

Mr Abdinur sent the Isiolo assembly majority leader and outgoing Kinna MCA Isack Fayo packing after garnering 2,438 votes.

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) bagged the Burat and Ngaremara MCA seats.

Ewoton Lorot defeated outgoing Burat MCA Hassan Yarrow in the race that attracted 23 candidates to clinch the seat with 2,304 votes.

Abey Khalif came in second and Mr Yarrow third with 1,298 votes and 1,040 votes respectively.

Former Ngaremara MCA Peter Losu reclaimed the seat after trouncing the outgoing Ekwam Teru with 2,254 votes out of the 3,227 votes cast in the ward. Mr Ekwam received 679 votes while Zacharia Lochilia and Kamau Rahab came in third and fourth with 238 and 15 votes respectively.

Ex-Wabera MCA Salesio Kiambi also made a comeback under Narc Kenya after trouncing outgoing Ward Rep Abdi Diba. Mr Kiambi garnered 2,353 votes followed by Lokho Dulacha and Mr Diba who received 1,581 and 1,572 votes respectively.

Oldonyiro MCA David Lemantile retained his seat after garnering 2,104 votes against his closest competitor Lokurtut Ltemuche’s 1,204, with Lesingiran John coming in third with 568.

David Nyoro Waithaka, 63, of The Service Party (TSP) was announced winner in the Bulapesa MCA race after defeating about 20 others.

Mr Waithaka garnered 1,585 votes and was followed by Devolution Empowerment Party’s Witherford Mwirigi and UDA’s Leloon Mutuma who got 971 and 946 votes respectively.

Mwongera Moses and Jama Ismail Mohammed came in fourth and fifth with 938 and 729 votes respectively, while outgoing MCA Idd Hassan garnered only 389.

Mr Waithaka cited hunger, lack of drugs at local health facilities, poor roads, lack of title deeds, drug abuse and empowerment of marginalised and vulnerable groups among the issues he will prioritise.