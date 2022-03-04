Expert: Coalitions stifling women's governorship bids

Two women have dropped out of governor races in just a week, dimming hopes of having more women taking leadership of the counties.

After months of campaigning, Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya, who sought to succeed Governor Samuel ole Tunai on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, quit to support Mr Patrick Ntutu, who recently resigned as the Chief Administrative Secretary for Labour.

Her decision came after a meeting with Deputy President William Ruto, who is the UDA leader.

A similar fate befell Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo. She withdrew from the race to support former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya of the Democratic Action Party – Kenya, a party allied to Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi.

Negotiating table

This latest move brings to the fore the political dynamics involved in the rise of women to political leadership. Governance specialist Chryspin Afifu says competition for political seats has become so stiff with the formation of coalitions and women are less considered as probable winners.

“For parties, it is all about winning. And now with the coalitions, the stakes have become so high and women are not at the negotiating table to push for their share of the cake or support. Who will remember them?” he asks.

He says women must be part of negotiated democracy to benefit from the emerging formations such as the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, whose main principles are DP Ruto, Mr Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress and Mr Moses Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya.

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and Azimio la Umoja have included formidable political parties led by women. Ms Martha Karua’s Narc-Kenya is in OKA the coalition alongside Mr Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper, Senator Gideon Moi’s (Kanu) and Cyrus Jirongo’s United Democratic Party.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu's Narc is part of the Azimio la Umoja. OKA is mulling joining Azimio la Umoja under the condition that Mr Odinga supports Mr Kalonzo for the presidency.

Gender principle test

While the men position themselves for the big seat, none of the member parties has publicly announced support for a female running mate, even as women leaders peg hopes on political parties to lead in implementing the two-third gender principle enshrined in Article 27(8) of the Constitution.

“Political parties is where it all starts [for women] ...Parties must make a concerted effort in giving women an equal landing if not a better one,” said Florence Mutua, incumbent Busia Woman Representative, in an earlier interview. She is running for Busia governor.

Last year, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission warned political parties against submitting nomination lists that fail to adhere to the gender principle, but it remains to be seen if they will nominate women in their strongholds.

As Ms Karua once asked in a women’s forum on August 28, 2020: “What if women in Parliament and political parties in one voice demanded actualisation of the gender principle?