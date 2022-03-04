Expert: Coalitions stifling women's governorship bids

Deputy President William Ruto (second right) with (from left) former CAS Patrick Ntutu, Narok Woman Rep Soipan Tuya and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongonyo in Karen, Nairobi. Ms Tuya has dropped out of the Narok governor race in favour of Mr Ntutu.

Photo credit: Photo | DPPS

By Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuy,a who sought to succeed Governor Samuel ole Tunai on a UDA ticket, quit to support Mr Patrick Ntutu, who recently resigned as the Chief Administrative Secretary for Labour.
  • A similar fate befell Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, who withdrew to support former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya of the Democratic Action Party – Kenya.

Two women have dropped out of governor races in just a week, dimming hopes of having more women taking leadership of the counties.

