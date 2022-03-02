Kisii: The only two female governor hopefuls cite frustrations

Kisii Woman Rep Janet Ongera has shelved her gubernatorial bid and will now defend her current position. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Janet Ongera has quit the governor race, joins 13 other women in the race for Kisii Woman Representative seat in the August 9,
  • Rachel Otundo says the party she chose to run on has no respect for women and supports the patriarchal nature of the Gusii community.

The only two female gubernatorial aspirants from Kisii have cited hurdles and frustrations in their efforts to ascend to the county’s top seat.

