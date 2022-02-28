Women's body seeks more female aspirants in Taita Taveta

In the 2017 election, then Woman Representative Joyce Lay (pictured) vied for the Taita Taveta Senate seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, coming second. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Maendeleo ya Wanawake has initiated enhanced civic education at the grassroots to sensitise residents to the need to elect women.
  • Sauti ya Wanawake, another advocacy group, has launched a programme to support female contenders, especially those seeking top seats.

Maendeleo ya Wanawake is pushing for Taita Taveta women to seek top seats in the August 9 General Election.

