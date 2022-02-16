The women jolting a male-dominated Taita governor race

Patience Nyange. Age and gender notwithstanding, she has vowed to give a fight in the August poll. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prof Agnes Mwang'ombe, communication expert Patience Nyange and community philanthropist Rachel Mwakazi, have thrown their hats into the gubernatorial ring seeking to end the gender disparity in the political sphere in Taita Taveta County.
  • The three are already meeting residents across the county to debunk the gender stereotypes on support for women candidates.

For the first time since the inception of devolution, three women in Taita Taveta are contesting for the county's top seat.

