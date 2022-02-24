Climate change: Listen to female voices, urge activists

African Women’s Development and Communication Network Executive Director,  Memory Kachambwa. She says African women's participation in climate justice policy leadership is negligible.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Women rights activists are increasingly setting the agenda for the 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women.
  • African women's participation in climate justice policy leadership is still negligible.
  • In last year’s climate talks held in Glasgow, Scotland, men accounted for 63 per cent of the total speaking time in plenaries.

As the 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66) nears, women rights activists are increasingly setting the agenda for the largest annual global gathering of gender equality advocates.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.