Gas cylinder drive: Goodbye killer firewood smoke

Abothuguchi West Women Empowerment CBO chairperson Beatrice Mburugu addresses members during the distribution of gas cylinders on November 22, 2021. The initiative is meant to fight indoor pollution.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Household air pollution blamed for diseases such as pneumonia, stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.
  • Through support from Meru government’s Twaweza programme, Patrick Muthuri Foundation and SEAgas, more than 1,000 women are to receive six-kilogramme gas cylinders that will be refilled at subsidised prices.

Ms Joyce Kinoti from Githongo in Meru has been using firewood for cooking for years, always struggling with teary eyes and chest pain due to smoke.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.