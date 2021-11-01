Communities restoring the ecosystem

Mjombani Primary School

Members of the Wildlife Club at Mjombani Primary School in Gede, Kilifi County. Teachers and pupils have taken to environmental restoration by tree planting within and outside of the school.

Photo credit: Millicent Mwololo | Nation Media Group

By  Millicent Mwololo

Watamu is known globally as a hotspot for conservation. It is here that A Rocha Kenya, a Christian organisation that deals with environmental care, community conservation and marine research has established itself. Using the church as a gateway to the community, A Rocha Kenya provides a classical way of working with communities to do conservation work.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.