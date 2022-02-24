UN Women launches knowledge hub for gender-related disasters

Extreme drought.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  KAMAU MAICHUHIE

What you need to know:

  • It helps in maximising knowledge exchange through blogs, case studies, webinars, and training supported by experts from the WRD Expert Register.
  • There is rising awareness that disasters affect genders differently and this is confirmed by recent research by UN Women and Unicef.

The UN Women has launched a one-stop knowledge shop for gender-related disasters and climate resilience.

