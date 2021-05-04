Full in-tray for Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu as she arrives in Kenya

Samia Suluhu Kenya

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu (in brown) is received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed at JKIA on May 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu arrived in Kenya on Tuesday morning for a two-day state visit to Nairobi, her first since she took power following the death of John Pombe Magufuli in March.

