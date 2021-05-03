Why Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu’s trip has excited Kenyans

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (centre) inspects a military honor guard after her swearing-in ceremony as the country's first female President, following the death of President John Magufuli, at the State House in Dar es Salaam, on March 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: STR | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • State House in Nairobi said the Tanzanian leader arrives tomorrow for a two-day State visit.
  • President Samia’s visit comes almost five years since her predecessor, the late John Magufuli, made a similar visit.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu’s planned Nairobi visit is exciting enthusiasts of regional integration, who hope she could help mend relations between the two countries.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.