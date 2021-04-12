Museveni calls signing of oil pipeline deal ‘third victory’ for Uganda, Tanzania

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Presidents Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania) and Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) following the former's arrival in Uganda on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni said that when the Tanzanian route became viable, a new consideration crossed his mind - the historical contribution of Tanzania in the liberation of Uganda in both 1978-79 and 1985-86.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has called the April 11 signing of the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline deal between Tanzania and Uganda as a "third victory" for them, saying the date was a sentimental one.

