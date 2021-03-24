Uganda suspends launch of oil pipeline project to mourn Magufuli

Uganda Tanzania

Tanzania President John Magufuli (left) with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda shortly after a bilateral meeting in Arusha on February 30, 2016.

Photo credit: File

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Uganda has suspended the launch of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project to mourn the death of Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli who the country says was instrumental in conception of the project.

