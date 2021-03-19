Samia Suluhu Hassan sworn in as Tanzania president

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Photo credit: Pool
  • Under the constitution, Suluhu, will serve the remainder of Magufuli's second five-year term, which does not expire until 2025.

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan was on Friday sworn in as the sixth president of the country following the sudden death of John Magufuli.

