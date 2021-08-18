Mithika Linturi.
For Mithika Linturi, others are always to blame for his misfortunes

By  Elvis Ondieki

In Kimeru, one can summarise it as “ari mutine jukuura”, that is, “he is sheltering under a leaking tree”. That might be one way of illustrating the story of Meru Senator Franklin Mithika Linturi and the many problems he has.

