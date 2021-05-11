Court stops Senator Mithika Linturi's arrest in Sh530m forgery case

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
  • Justice Weldon Korir issued the order on Tuesday after Mr Linturi complained that the arrest and prosecution was meant to intimidate and coerce him to abandon his known stand on various political issues.

The High Court has temporarily stopped the police from arresting and charging Meru Senator Mithika Linturi over claims he forged signatures to secure a Sh530 million bank loan using properties belonging to his estranged wife Marianne Kitany.

