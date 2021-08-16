Meru Senator Mithika Linturi
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Mithika Linturi seeks to block arrest over sex attack

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is facing possible arrest and prosecution over allegations of entering a hotel room in Nanyuki at night and sexually assaulting another man's wife.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.