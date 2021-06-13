Court allows Linturi limited access to his Runda home

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi. A Nairobi magistrate has allowed him to access his Runda home to ascertain whether it is well-maintained.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Bonface Otieno

A Nairobi magistrate has allowed Meru Senator Mithika Linturi to access his Runda home to ascertain whether it is well-maintained.

