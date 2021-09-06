Helb offices in Nairobi
Pain for First Years joining university without Helb loans

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

What you need to know:

  • The delayed funding for first-year student means their families will struggle to raise the required tuition fees and upkeep. 
  • Some students will also have to find alternative accommodation off-campus since many institutions do not have enough hostels.

Hundreds of thousands of 2020 Form Four leavers are staring at a bumpy ride to college and university, starting this morning, without funding for the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb).

