Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Education

Prime

Starving in pursuit of a degree, the tales of poor university students going hungry

logo

By  Daniel Ogetta  &  Mercy Chelangat

Mr Josphat Kati, a third-year student pursuing an undergraduate degree in education at Moi University, is the fifth born in a family of seven children. He is the only one at university. His two younger siblings are Standard Eight candidates, while the older ones are either married or have dropped out of school. Mr Kati was lucky to find a sponsor who paid for his secondary education. That is how he ended up securing a slot at the university.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.