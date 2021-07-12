UoN more than doubles postgraduate tuition fees

University of Nairobi

The main entrance of the University of Nairobi which has more than doubled fees for postgraduate courses and parallel degrees.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
john-mutua-img

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has more than doubled fees for postgraduate courses and parallel degrees as it seeks to ease a cash crunch brought home by a dip in student enrolment.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 6 dead as pro-Zuma protests intensify

  2. UoN students threaten protests over higher fees

  3. Obado trial: Pathologist explains how Sharon died

  4. Kenya records 188 more Covid infections

  5. Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.