University of Nairobi staff face job loss after major restructuring

University of Nairobi council chair Julia Ojiambo, Vice Chancellor Stephen Kiama and council member Marie Rarieya during a press conference announcing changes in governance structure, July 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prof Ojiambo said the structure was informed by the centrality of teaching, research and innovations and the need to avoid duplication and cut costs.


Hundreds of teaching and non-teaching staff at the University of Nairobi (UoN) are staring at job losses following abolishment of major faculties and colleges.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.