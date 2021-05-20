Moi University students
Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

95,000 to miss student loans in funds crisis

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Helb had asked for Sh15.5 billion in this year’s budget but the National Treasury slashed it by Sh2.2 billion.
  • Budget cuts have caused Helb to reduce the average funding per student in universities to Sh38,000, down from the previous Sh45,000.

At least 95,000 university and college students who depend on government loans could soon cut short their studies due to lack of funding.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 494 new cases, 5 deaths

  2. WHO: Vaccines work against Covid variants

  3. Jubilee accepts defeat in Bonchari, Juja and Rurii mini-polls

  4. Kenya receives first ship at new Lamu port

  5. My husband was not insane, says Mengi's widow

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.