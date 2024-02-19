Extradition proceedings against Kang'ethe to begin next week

Fugitive Kevin Kang'ethe, who is wanted in the United States (US) for charges of murdering his girlfriend in November 2023, will remain in prison until February 27, 2024, when the Director of Public Prosecutions will file extradition proceedings.

Kang'ethe, who escaped from Muthaiga Police Station and was arrested in Ng'ong last week, was brought before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi.

Ms Nanzushi ordered that Kang'ethe be remanded to Industrial Area Prison until February 27, 2024.

She directed the suspect to appear before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina for further instructions.

Mr Onyina granted a request by the DPP to keep the suspect in a high-security remand home since he ran away from Muthaiga police station two weeks ago.

In his ruling, Mr Onyina ruled: "The DPP's application to have Kang'ethe remanded in prison has merit as the police who were allowed to keep him are the subject of investigations to ascertain how he escaped from Muthaiga Police Station."

The magistrate said the DPP's fears that the suspect would abscond if kept in police custody were genuine and well-founded.

He dismissed objections by defense lawyers Antony Kago and David Muthama to have him detained at Muthaiga police station instead of prison since no charges have been filed against their client.

Kang'ethe was arrested at his hideout in Ngong at about 4 am on February 8, 2024, after a concerted effort by criminal investigators and police detectives.

The arrest was under a warrant issued by the same court.

"I urge this court to make an order that Kang'ethe be remanded at Industrial Area Medium Remand Prison to ensure his appearance in court," pleaded Monda, who was joined by prosecutors Magdalene Nduati and Nancy Kerubo.

The DPP sought orders to identify the lawyers who will be allowed access to Kang'ethe while in prison custody, regardless of their number. He also requested that visits to Kang'ethe by either relatives or his lawyers be made in the company of Senior Investigating Officer Patrick Wachira.