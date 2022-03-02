Experts urge inclusion of dangers of chemicals in plastics treaty

Unea President Espen Barth Eide

Unea President Espen Barth Eide gives his opening address at the start of the Fifth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea 5.2) in Nairobi on February 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

As negotiations on a plastic waste treaty at the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 5.2) ended today, experts have urged that the dangers of chemicals used in making plastics be included in the agreement.

