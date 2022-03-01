AK boss Tuwei, Moraa call for climate protection

Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei and 800m runner Mary Moraa have drummed up support for climate protection in order to avoid negative impacts on the environment.

Speaking virtually on the eve of the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea-5) which started on Monday, the duo noted that sports are important in climate protection and have been at the forefront advocating for clean air which is a necessity for athletes during various events.

Sports for climate action saw AK become the first local sports federation to sign the climate action convention during last year's World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi out of the 214 federations across the world.

“Engaging young people is the best way forward and as a federation we are in the forefront to make sure we have clean air which is crucial in the sport and this will roll out to the community and the whole country,” said Tuwei.

Moraa said that she is happy to engage in forums that help create clean air which is essential in sports.

“I’m happy to join the conversation created in terms of clean air and climate change which is good for us as athletes and we will always be ready to spread the message on the need for better environment,” said Moraa, who was also in the company of World Under-20 walking race champion Heristone Wanyonyi.