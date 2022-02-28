Hope for global plastic pollution treaty at UN meeting in Nairobi

Unea President Espen Barth Eide

Unea President Espen Barth Eide gives his opening address at the start of the Fifth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea 5.2) in Nairobi on February 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

Climate experts are optimistic that a global treaty on plastic pollution will be signed at the fifth United Nations Environmental Assembly (Unea 5.2) in Nairobi tomorrow (Wednesday).

