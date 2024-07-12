End of the road for one of the wealthiest group of ministers

President William Ruto dismissed his entire Cabinet with its combined net worth of at least Sh15.83 billion, bringing an abrupt end to one of the most wealthy and unpopular group of ministers in Kenya’s history.

The 24-member team, comprising of 22 Cabinet secretaries, the attorney-general, and secretary to the Cabinet — were sent home following weeks of anti-Finance Bill 2024 and anti-government protests spearheaded by young Kenyans of the Generation Zoomer (Gen Z) age group.

The protesters had given Dr Ruto a 30-day ultimatum to address runaway corruption and fire the entire Cabinet for exhibiting arrogance and obscene despite the suffering of Kenyans. Dr Ruto’s Cabinet comprised one of the richest people in the nation, with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi topping the list with a Sh4.4 billion net worth.

Mr Mudavadi, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, was retained alongside Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, whose known wealth is Sh800 million.

Mr Mudavadi’s wealth comprises properties in upmarket Riverside Estate as well as shares in Absa Bank and First Assurance Company Ltd.

“My sources of income are rent, dividends, and farming,” Mr Mudavadi disclosed during his vetting.

He told lawmakers that he owns Riverside Stables worth Sh1 billion and rental office blocks worth Sh870 million through a firm known as Tritone Investments and Sh200 million shares in Exclusive Air Services Ltd—which leases helicopters.

He also has investments worth Sh255 million in First Assurance through First Assurance Investment and another Sh185 million shares in the firm through Syndicate Nominees.

The CS, who first became a Cabinet minister in 1989 at 29 years, owns Absa shares through First Assurance Investment and Syndicate Nominees. First Assurance Investment has other investments worth Sh650 million.

Mr Mithika Linturi, who survived parliamentary impeachment as the Agriculture CS over a fake fertiliser scandal, declared his wealth as Sh1.2 billion. Mr Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives and MSMEs), put his wealth at Sh993 million while Prof Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury) said his net worth was Sh950 million.

Mr Chelugui is the only CS appointed by Dr Ruto, having served the entire term under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Outgoing Defence CS Aden Duale declared his net worth as Sh871 million, Attorney-General Justin Muturi (Sh700 million), Mr MOses Kuria (Public Servic) Sh750 million while ICT’s Eliud Owalo said he was worth Sh645 million.

Mr Ezekiel Mochogu (Education) is worth Sh590 million, Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport) Sh550 million, Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior) Sh544 million, Mr Davis Chirchir (Energy) Sh482 million, Mr Ababu Namwamba (Sports) Sh435 million and Dr Alfred Mutua (Tourism and Wildlife) Sh420 million.

Read: How MPs failed to tighten vetting of cabinet nominees

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano declared her wealth to be Sh397 million, EAC, ASAL, Regional Authority’s Penina Malonza (Sh300 million) and Lands’ Alice Wahome was worth Sh218 million.

Labour’s Florence Bore disclosed her wealth to be Sh200 million, Environment’s Soipan Tuya had Sh156 million while Mining CS Salim Mvurya declared Sh120 million. Health CS Susan Nakumicha put her net worth at Sh101 million, Aisha Jumwa (Gender) said she was worth Sh100 million while Water’s Zachary Njeru declared his net worth to be Sh80 million.

Wealth declaration for those seeking top public offices is anchored in the Constitution and is meant to allow the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to fight corruption.

Parliament has in the past failed to approve proposed laws that sought to remove restrictions on Kenyans seeking to access information on income, assets and liabilities of persons holding public office as part of efforts to fight corruption.