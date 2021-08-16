Embu brothers: DPP orders arrest of police officers

  • Six police officers were earlier suspended after the conclusion of investigations into the deaths of Benson Njiru, 22, and Emmanuel Mutura, 19.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered the immediate arrest and arraignment in Nairobi of all police officers involved in the deaths of two brothers in Kianjokoma, Embu County.

