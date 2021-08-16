Embu brothers: DPP orders arrest of police officers

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered the immediate arrest and arraignment in Nairobi of all police officers involved in the deaths of two brothers in Kianjokoma, Embu County.

Six police officers were earlier suspended after the conclusion of investigations into the deaths of Benson Njiru, 22, and Emmanuel Mutura, 19. The two were found dead earlier this month after being arrested by police during curfew hours.

DPP Haji issued the directives to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai In a statement on Monday.

He said that the move will "avoid any interference with evidence and/or intimidation of witnesses" as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) investigates the matter.

"For that reason and keeping in view the urgency of this matter, we expect to receive results of all investigations into this matter not later than close of business today," he said.

The DPP said his instructions were based on a preliminary investigation file by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

The IAU, Ipoa and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations launched a probe into the case following heightened public outcry over continued police brutality during enforcement of rules to curb the spread of Covid-19.