Embu brothers: Ipoa wants 6 police officers charged with murder

Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura

Emmanuel Mutura, 19, and Benson Njiru, 22, the brothers who were found dead after police arrested them during curfew hours. 

By  Nicholas Komu  &  George Munene

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) has recommended the suspension and prosecution of six police officers for the murder of two brothers from Kianjokoma in Embu County.

