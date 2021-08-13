Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura
Uhuru demands answers as Embu brothers buried Friday

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The two brothers were last seen on Sunday, August 1, around 10pm. 
  • Their bodies were found at the Embu General Hospital morgue two days later. 

Two brothers who died at the hands of police officers after being arrested for violating the night-time curfew will be buried today in Kianjokoma, Embu County.

