Uhuru demands answers as Embu brothers buried Friday

Two brothers who died at the hands of police officers after being arrested for violating the night-time curfew will be buried today in Kianjokoma, Embu County.

It also emerged that as the family awaits answers on what exactly killed their sons, President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered top security officials to establish how Benson Njiru, 23, and his brother, 19-year-old Emmanuel Mutura, met their deaths while in police custody.

Njiru, who was a student at Kabarak University and Mutura were last seen on Sunday, August 1, around 10pm.

Their bodies were found at the Embu General Hospital morgue two days later. The shocking find touched off riots around Kianjokoma trading centre, in which a police vehicle was torched by angry residents.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been roped in to crack the puzzle of the two deaths, alongside other ongoing investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the National Police Service.

Last week on Thursday, Ipoa promised to give a preliminary report of its investigations within a week. They had, however, not issued any report by yesterday evening.

Swift and decisive action

Instead, top government officials led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki met with the family of the two brothers where more promises were made.

“As a parent, it pains me a great deal,” said Dr Matiang’i.

“We shall be patient for the final report and stop at nothing to ensure justice is served. Action will be swift and decisive on any officer found to be culpable. Once again, my condolences to the family,” said the CS.

Also in the meeting that took place at Harambee House on Wednesday was the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, who last week visited the home of the two brothers where he also promised justice for them.

In a report to their seniors on what happened, Manyatta OCS Adullahi Yaya and Embu North OCPD Emily Ngaruiya, who have since been transferred, said the two brothers jumped out of a moving police vehicle.

“The vehicle proceeded to Karau and later Manyatta Police Station and after a headcount it was realised two prisoners were missing. A search was conducted and the bodies of the two found at the scene,” said the police.

Post-mortem report

The authenticity of this claim is among the issues investigators are trying to establish as pressure continues to mount on the government to get to the bottom of the matter.

Last evening, a vigil was held at the two brothers’ home as their friends and family continued with their push for justice.

“The only thing we want is the truth. The government has assured us that it will get to the bottom of the matter,” said family spokesman Felix Njagi.

“The police should do their job in a humane manner because they are also parents,” he said.

According to a post-mortem examination carried out at the Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary, Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura, 19, succumbed to injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

Government pathologist Kamau Wangari noted that Mutura's head was deformed and bore bruises in the face while Njiru’s ribs had been broken. Additionally, Njiru's brain had an injury.